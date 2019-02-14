Firefighters rescuing residents from multi-alarm blaze at Brighton elderly housing complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are using a ladder truck to rescue trapped residents as they battle a four-alarm blaze that broke out in a five-story elderly housing complex in Brighton on Thursday morning.
Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 20 Washington St. around 8:30 a.m. found heavy smoke showing on arrival.
Photos from the scene showed firefighters using a ladder truck to help occupants escape out of the windows of the burning building.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
