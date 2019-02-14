Firefighters rescuing residents from multi-alarm blaze at Brighton elderly housing complex

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters are using a ladder truck to rescue trapped residents as they battle a four-alarm blaze that broke out in a five-story elderly housing complex in Brighton on Thursday morning.

Fire crews responding to a reported structure fire at 20 Washington St. around 8:30 a.m. found heavy smoke showing on arrival.

Photos from the scene showed firefighters using a ladder truck to help occupants escape out of the windows of the burning building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies are taking occupants out over ladders . Major evacuation process taking place a 4th Alarm ordered. pic.twitter.com/XLJDynzr02 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 14, 2019

Report of a building fire 20 Washington St Brighton. Smoke showing on arrival 2nd and 3rd alarm ordered. This is an elderly 5 story building pic.twitter.com/E03d2unfOx — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 14, 2019

