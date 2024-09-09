READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Reading Monday after a pickup truck caught fire on the northbound side of I-95.

The Reading Firefighters Local 1640 union in a post on X said the fire started near 8 a.m.

By the time crews arrived on scene, Local 1640 said, flames had engulfed much of the truck.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed emergency crews at work while black smoke billowed above the highway. The fire was still burning through the truck.

Local 1640 said crews quickly knocked the fire down. Though the truck was badly damaged, there were no reported injuries.

