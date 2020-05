AMESBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a blaze at a commercial building in Amesbury on Tuesday.

Dozens of first responders were on scene at the Elm Street building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

