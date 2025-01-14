QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a burning home in Quincy Tuesday afternoon.

SKY7-HD was overhead just before 4 p.m. as crews battled the fire on Chubbuck Street.

Smoke could be seen pouring out of the roof and windows, and the side of the building was badly burned.

It is unclear whether anyone was in the home when the fire broke out.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)