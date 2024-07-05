FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a car fire on I-90 Friday that slowed traffic and sent smoke billowing above the highway in Framingham.

The fire happened on the eastbound side of the highway near mile marker 111.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X near 12 p.m. said only the left lane was open to traffic.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed some of the emergency response while the car was still engulfed in flames. Traffic was slowly moving through the area as firefighters approached the burning car.

MassDOT in a new post at 1:15 p.m. said all lanes in the area had reopened.

No further information was immediately available about the fire or its cause.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)