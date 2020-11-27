Firefighters respond to chemical leak behind Roxbury Stop & Shop

Credit: Boston Fire Dept.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a chemical leak behind the Stop & Shop on Tremont Street Friday night.

Fire officials said they were called to a level three hazmat situation at a construction site in the parking lot.

As of now, crews do not know what type of chemicals are involved but they are on scene investigating.

No further information has been made available.

