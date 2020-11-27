Firefighters respond to chemical leak behind Roxbury Stop & Shop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a chemical leak behind the Stop & Shop on Tremont Street Friday night.
Fire officials said they were called to a level three hazmat situation at a construction site in the parking lot.
As of now, crews do not know what type of chemicals are involved but they are on scene investigating.
No further information has been made available.
At approximately 7:20 Companies responded to a level 3 Hazmat at the rear of 1620 Tremont St. Rox. For unknown chemicals in construction site in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/fkoCNTO0Yc
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) November 28, 2020
