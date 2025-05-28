BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a building fire in downtown Boston Wednesday afternoon, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At around 2 p.m., firefighters converged on 128 Milk St., where heavy smoke was pouring from the roof, the department said on X.

Firefighters brought multiple hose lines to the roof of the building and were able to knock down the bulk of the fire, officials said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)