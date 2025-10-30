HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to Wood Street in Hopkinton Thursday morning for reports of a crash involving a tri-axle dump truck.

Hopkinton fire responded around 4:20 a.m. and said the truck driver went off the road and hit a tree. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was evaluated but was not injured, according to officials.

