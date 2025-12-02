BOSCAWEN, N.H. (WHDH) - One person died after a fire at a Boscawen home on Monday.

On Monday, around 9:41 p.m., fire officials responded to 14 Gage Street for reports of a fire. Initial responders searched the home and found a man in a bedroom on the second floor.

Officials say the man was taken outside of the house through a window and lifesaving measures were taken but were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials have not yet identified the man who died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

