BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded in Boston Thursday after a fire broke out in the restaurant of a hotel off Arlington Street, officials said.

Guests were seen clearing out of the Newbury Hotel while crews fought the flames Thursday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department in a post on X said smoke was coming from the roof of the building around 1:45 p.m. and said a second alarm had been ordered. In a later update, fire department officials said the fire started in a pizza oven in the Contessa restaurant within the hotel. Officials said the fire then spread through ductwork from the 16th to the 18th floors.

There were no injuries reported.

The Boston Fire Department said some of its personnel were remaining on scene around 4 p.m. to monitor any hotspots. Officials said Boston’s building inspector would also have to assess fire and water damage in the building.

While the Newbury Hotel was open late Thursday afternoon after this fire, Contessa was closed.

