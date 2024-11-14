CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a hazmat incident at a Cambridge laboratory late Thursday morning, officials said.

Several people inside the lab building on Portland Street were evaluated by paramedics as a precaution, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

Authorities said the incident was contained, as of around 11:30 a.m.

The incident took place on an upper floor, fire crews said. No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)