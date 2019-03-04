Firefighters respond to hazmat situation in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A chemical spill inside a building in Boston on Monday prompted a hazmat response at the Brigham and Women’s Thorn Research Building, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a report of a small chemical solvent spill on the 10th floor of the building at 20 Shattuck St. evacuated three floors as a precaution, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Air quality in the building has been tested and crews are in the process of cleaning up the spill.

No injuries were reported.

