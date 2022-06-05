DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - South Shore firefighters responded to reports of a fire on Crescent Street in Duxbury Sunday morning, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

At approximately 2:34 a.m., firefighters arrived at the scene and noted “extensive damage” to the house. One of the home owners was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

At 2:34 this morning DXFD responded to this house fire on Crescent St. which was the 13th call of the shift. There is extensive damage to the house and one home owner was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. #DXFD pic.twitter.com/zKvolfSAqe — Duxbury Fire PIO (@DXFD_PIO) June 5, 2022

According to a Twitter post by the Duxbury Fire Department, firefighters from Kingston assisted in the operation.

