Firefighters respond to multiple manhole fires in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to multiple manhole fires early on Saturday morning in Boston.

Emergency crews responding to a smoke on Union Street around 12:30 a.m. saw flames shooting out of manholes near Faneuil Hall.

Crews also responded to manhole fires in the North End around the same time.

Eversource was on scene assisting as power outages impacted traffic lights in the area.

This comes almost a week after a manhole fire prompted street closures in the area of Tremont and School streets during the morning commute.

That fire was sparked when a underground cable failed, causing a fan to catch fire, according to Eversource.

