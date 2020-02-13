Firefighters respond to reported explosions inside manufacturing building in Newburyport

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to reports of explosions inside a manufacturing building in Newburyport on Thursday morning.

The explosions came from PCI Synthesis at 9 Opportunity Way, according to a spokesperson for the Newburyport Fire Department.

Fire officials said they are not entering the building, adding that this is a hazardous materials situation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, the spokesperson added.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)