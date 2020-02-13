Firefighters respond to reported explosions inside Newburyport building

NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to reports of explosions inside a Newburyport building early Thursday morning.

The Newburyport Fire Department said they are not entering the building on Opportunity Way, adding that this is a hazardous materials situation.

It is unclear if anyone has been hurt.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

