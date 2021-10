BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a reported health event at Northeastern University Monday but found no issues, officials said.

School officials told firefighters that three people started feeling sick while in one of the campus buildings

Firefighters investigated and said the building was safe for students to re-enter.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)