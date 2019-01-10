Firefighters respond to small explosion in basement lab at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A small explosion in a basement lab at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology prompted a large emergency response Thursday morning, officials said.

The explosion went off at 25 Ames St. around 10:30 a.m., prompting the sprinklers to turn on, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

No injuries have been reported.

Officials say the situation is stable.

No additional information was immediately available.

Box 246 after initial still alarm for a small explosion at 25 Ames St in a basement lab. Sprinkler has operated. Situation is stable, investigating further. Holding all companies. No injuries reported at this time. — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) January 10, 2019

