HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters in New Hampshire responded to a small plane crash near Hampton Airfield Tuesday morning.

SKY7-HD spotted the plane on the snowy ground off Reddington Landing, amid a bunch of trees.

The pilot, the sole occupant, was not injured, according to the Hampton Fire Department.

The New Hampshire State Police and the FAA were notified, the department said.

No additional information was immediately available.

