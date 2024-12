BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rushed to East Middle School in Brockton on Thursday after a laptop started smoking, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Centre Street school safely removed the laptop from the building and removed the battery.

Officials are warning residents to always use caution while operating devices with lithium ion batteries.

