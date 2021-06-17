METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are warning of the dangers of starting a fire after responding to three separate tree fires in a park behind Methuen City Hall on Wednesday.

Video shared by the fire department showed firefighter Mike Foley extinguishing one of the three tree fires in Greycourt Park.

Officials are reminding the public that starting and approaching such fires is dangerous and that 911 should be called in these situations.

No additional information has been released.

