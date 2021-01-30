Firefighters resuscitate dog after battling house fire in Newbury

NEWBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A dog pulled from a home that caught fire in Newbury on Friday is now in an animal hospital after officials say it was resuscitated by local firefighters.

Crews responding to a fire on Old Point Road at 12:15 p.m. found smoke coming from a single family home and flames in the rear corner, officials said.

A nearby neighbor told firefighters that there was a dog inside of the home.

Firefighters made an entry into the home and rescued an unconscious dog, fire officials said.

Newburyport and Rowley firefighters aiding at the scene were able to resuscitate the dog and had it taken to a nearby animal hospital.

Firefighters conducted an aggressive attack and the flames were put out about four hours later.

No one was home at the time besides the dog, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

