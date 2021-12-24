LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters resuscitated a 64-year-old man who was injured when an electrical box went up in flames in Lawrence on Friday.

Fire crews responding to a reported fire near Falls Bridge found an unconscious man inside the building when they opened the door, according to Lawrence fire officials.

They performed CPR and the man was successfully revived, firefighters said.

The man was then taken to an area hospital.

The fire remains under investigation by Massachusetts state police and the Lawrence Fire Department.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)