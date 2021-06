MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A duckling swam to its mother after being rescued from a storm drain in Medford on Saturday.

Members of the Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a duckling that had fallen into a storm drain on Mystic River Rd.

The duckling and its mother swam away further down the Mystic River.

Earlier today Engine 2 responded to Mystic River Rd at Harvard Ave for a duckling that had fallen into a storm drain. Upon retrieval, the mother duck and her duckling swam away in the Mystic. pic.twitter.com/ry0478j4BA — Medford Firefighters Local 1032 (@MedfordMAFire) June 26, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)