DENNIS PORT, Mass. (WHDH) — Firefighters revived a cat following a fire that left 11 people displaced in Dennis Port early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Union Wharf Road around 12:30 a.m. found heavy flames had torn through two units of an apartment building, according to the Dennis Fire Department.

Firefighters searched the building for unaccounted occupants, who were located down the street sitting in vehicles, fire officials said.

Five occupants were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene but reportedly refused transport to the hospital.

A cat needed the assistance of oxygen by Brewster firefighters to be revived, fire officials added.

The fire appeared to have started in the basement before burning through floors in two of the units.

An additional two units sustained smoke damage.

There were no reported injuries.

The American Red Cross is assisting four families who were displaced.

Fire officials say the fire does not appear suspicious with indicators pointing to a clothes dryer that was in use in the basement at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)