INDIANAPOLIS (WHDH) — Firefighters revived a dog with oxygen after rescuing her from a heavily-involved garage fire in Indianapolis Monday afternoon.

First responders arriving at South Whitcomb Avenue around 1 p.m. battled fierce flames until they got the fire under control about 15 minutes later.

They rushed into the garage where they found the family dog named Lady.

She was brought outside and immediately got an oxygen mask placed over her snout.

Soon after, video shows Lady trying to take deep breaths before her tail begins to wag and she stands on her own.

The fire, which officials say was caused by a faulty wood burning stove, was ruled accidental.

