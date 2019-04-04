Firefighter, officer rush into burning Malden home to rescue sleeping residents

MALDEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A firefighter and a police officer rushed into a burning Malden home to rescue three people who were sleeping as an early morning blaze began to grow.

Crews responding to Harvard Street around 2 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out the roof of the house.

Eight people were reported displaced.

Officials say no one was injured.

The home sustained heavy damage inside, while an adjacent house also received damage to its siding.

The cause remains under investigation.

