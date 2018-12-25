Firefighters save Christmas presents while battling Whitman blaze

WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to save wrapped Christmas gifts from three apartments while battling a blaze at a triple-decker home in Whitman on Monday night, officials said.

Crews responding to a home on Linden Street for a report of a fire on the second floor of the building about 8 p.m. found flames shooting from the windows, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and were able to limit the damage to the second floor, however, all three units were rendered uninhabitable for the time being, officials said.

After battling the flames, firefighters were able to re-enter the home and remove the Christmas presents.

“Firefighters worked quickly to limited the damage, and I am very proud that we were able to save a bit of Christmas for these families who have been put out of their homes tonight,” Fire Chief Timothy J. Grenno said.

Damage was estimated at $100,000.

None of the residents were home at the time of the fire and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

