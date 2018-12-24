Firefighters save Christmas tree, presents from Lakeville home that went up in flames

LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters were able to save Christmas for one Lakeville family after their home went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

Crews responding to 5 Alden Rd. just before 4 p.m. after a neighbor reported the fire found flames coming from the rear corner of the house.

They determined that a gas grill was involved in the blaze, causing the propane-fed fire to spread into the home, fire officials said.

Crews quickly doused the exterior flames before entering the house to battle the structure fire, which consisted of flames inside the walls and in the attic space.

The fight took more than 2.5 hours to complete, according to fire officials.

Prior to the firefighters’ arrival, the neighbor coaxed the family dog outside to safety, while a lizard also survived the blaze.

Homeowners Sarah Wass-Cruz and Ryan Cruz, along with their two boys, ages seven and nine, were not home at the time.

Firefighters were able to remove the Christmas tree and all the gifts from the home before they could be damaged by the flames, smoke or water.

“Our firefighters saved this home tonight,” Lakeville Fire Chief Mike O’Brien said. “Although the family will be out of their house this Christmas, I think we can all be grateful that the Cruz family can spend the Christmas together. No one was hurt, and the house can be repaired.”

