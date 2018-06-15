HAMILTON, N.J. (WHDH) — A car owner in New Jersey learned the hard way that you should never block a fire hydrant when you park.

Firefighters in Hamilton smashed two windows in a gray Acura Wednesday night to run a hose to a hydrant as they fought a fire on Norway Avenue.

Officials are reminding drivers that it is against the law to park in front of a fire hydrant.

