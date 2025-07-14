FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters frantically looked for survivors in Fall River Sunday night as rescue crews rushed to get people out of the fire at Gabriel House.

Firefighters tried to get into the building from every angle.

“Without knowing the exact number, there were more rescues out of this building last night, then there have been in the 23 years that I’ve been a firefighter combined.”

First responders faced many challenges, including air conditioning units blocking window access.

“I would say the issues with the AC’s is that the windows that would have affected the best rescues, had AC’s in them. So, the rescues had to be through bathroom windows. Those are smaller windows, so that’s the only thing of any relevance.”

Many people in the assisted living facility couldn’t move on their own.

“I would just say, the mobility issues associated with this type of facility is the biggest obstacle. You’ve got people who can’t get out of the building on a good day, so that type of [issue]. It’s taxing to some of the biggest departments in the state.

With residents struggling to walk, that meant more manpower had to be called into help, including police officers and EMTs.

“35 firefighters seems like a lot but when you think it takes six or seven firefighters to get a person out of the building safely that puts into perspective how taxing it is and how time consuming it is.”

With such a massive need for help, off duty firefighters were called in to help, but officials say they just weren’t equipped to save more lives.

“Didn’t have adequate equipment, didn’t have breathing apparatus, didn’t have personal protective equipment, yet put their lives at risk, kick doors in, rescued people but unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough.”

