LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion after battling a fast-moving, multi-alarm blaze that ripped through five buildings in Lawrence on Tuesday.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Lowell Street found heavy flames coming from a building and spreading to adjacent structures, according to fire officials. Commanders quickly struck five alarms and called in crews from area communities to support the firefight.

Witnesses said the plume of smoke from the fire was so large that it made it appear as though it was nighttime during the daylight hours.

As of 9 p.m., crews were still on scene working to put water on hot spots to ensure it doesn’t spread further.

An early estimate is that as many as 20 residents have been displaced as a result of the fire.

Residents are being urged to stay away from the area until the fire is fully contained.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)