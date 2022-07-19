BOSTON (WHDH) - At least nine firefighters were treated for minor injuries after working to put out a 5-alarm fire at a three-decker home in East Boston Tuesday evening.

Crews could be seen working on several rooftops on Princeton Street around 6 p.m., near the intersection with Shelby Street.

The fire have burned thru and the rear porches have collapsed .Companies have been battling fire on all 3 floors and the 2 exposure buildings. pic.twitter.com/tQJmUVlN20 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 19, 2022

Boston Fire said on social media that all residents were able to make it out and that the incident involved three three-decker homes, with the building at 316 Princeton Street being the scene of the main fire.

The department told 7NEWS that no residents were injured, but nine firefighters required medical care. Most of the crew members were treated for heat exhaustion, with four treated at the scene and five taken to a hospital.

