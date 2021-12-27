SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people from a burning apartment building in Springfield early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Belmont Avenue 3:30 a.m. used ground ladders to rescue two people from a third-floor apartment as flames rose from the building, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

