SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters rescued two people from a burning apartment building in Springfield early Monday morning.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Belmont Avenue 3:30 a.m. used ground ladders to rescue two people from a third-floor apartment as flames rose from the building, according to the Springfield Fire Department.

One person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while the second was treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox