CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters used blocks to lift a car off of an injured pedestrian who became trapped underneath the vehicle after the driver hit them in Concord on Thursday, fire officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Main Street discovered a car stopped in the middle of the roadway and a person underneath it, according to the Concord Fire Department.

Crews used blocks to lift the car and remove the pedestrian.

Their current condition has not been released.

