Firefighters: Water inside hose can be over 140 degrees

(WHDH) – Firefighters are warning of the dangers of water that has been left inside an outdoor water hose.

Las Vegas Fire Rescue tweeted out an image of a baby boy, who suffered second-degree burns after he was sprayed with a garden hose that had been sitting outside in the sun.

The incident happened in 2016, according to KPHO. However, first responders are now sharing the image, hoping to warn the public and avoid similar instances.

Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals. pic.twitter.com/FMkzEt27xl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2018

Vegas fire officials say water left inside a hose can reach 130 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. They recommend that parents let the water flow for a few minutes to cool down before using it to spray people or animals.

