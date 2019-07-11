REDDING, Calif. (WHDH) — A fire department in California added 12 little members to their family over the past year.

After firefighters in Redding were busy fighting wildfires that were torching the area, their wives got together and discovered they were all pregnant.

“After the Carr Fire, after we all went through something emotional, we all got together and were telling each other what was happening and we all kind of figured out we were all pregnant together,” Kimberly Hanlon said.

Nine of the firefighters’ wives had gotten pregnant, with three carrying twins.

The firefighters recently brought their newborns together for a photo shoot at the fire station.

