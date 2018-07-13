Firefighters, woman injured in Everett blaze being treated at Mass General Hospital

BOSTON (WHDH) - A woman and two firefighters are being treated at Mass General Hospital in Boston after being injured in a three-alarm blaze in Everett.

The three victims, whose names have not been released, were rushed to the Boston hospital by police escort Friday afternoon.

Their conditions were not immediately released.

