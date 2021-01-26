Firefighters work through cold conditions to remove MBTA bus after it collided with car

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters battled cold and wet conditions while working to clear the scene of a crash involving an MBTA bus and a car Tuesday night.

Crews responding to the scene of the accident near the intersection of Morton Street and Forest Hills Street shortly before 8 p.m. assisted in stabilizing the bus after it lost its hydraulic system, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No injuries were reported.

There was no word on what may have caused the crash.