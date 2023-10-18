TIVERTON, R.I. (WHDH) - Fire crews are working to extinguish a large fire that is raging at a vehicle recycling facility in Tiverton, Rhode Island.

Witnesses said they could hear explosions and popping sounds coming from the area.

Video from the scene showed firefighters using a ladder truck to douse the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

