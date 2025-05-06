WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two fires at the former Fernald School in Waltham last month are being investigated as arson and may be connected to other incidents, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.

In the early morning on April 19, Waltham firefighters responded to the former campus at 200 Trapelo Road for a report of a fire, the department said in a statement.

Crews found both the Schoolhouse/Gym and the Manual Training Building on fire, officials said. Firefighters from several nearby communities fought the flames for more than six hours.

“These buildings were vacant, but any structure fire is inherently dangerous,” Waltham Fire Chief Andrew Mullin said in the statement.

“Firefighters confronted heavy smoke and flames venting out the windows. They were present when the roof of one building collapsed and the first floor of another collapsed into the basement. First responders, curious onlookers, and even the person or persons responsible could have been injured or worse,” he continued.

Investigators believe the fires could be connected to two other fires — one on Jan. 18 at Chipman Hall and another on Dec. 14 at the Chapel of the Holy Innocents. Just like the two fires on April 19, these fires took place on Saturdays, according to the department.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact investigators at 1-800-682-9229.

“You can remain anonymous if you prefer. What’s most important right now is that these fires stop before someone gets hurt,” State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)