MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A child is recovering after a fireworks accident in Marshfield left him with second-degree burns on his legs.

The boy was injured by a firework on the beach off Farragut Road around 9:30 p.m., a neighbor told 7News.

He was transported to South Shore Hospital, according to Marshfield police.

