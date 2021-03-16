Fireworks explosion rocks Southern California neighborhood

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A fireworks stash exploded Tuesday in an inland Southern California neighborhood, setting at least one house on fire and sending up a huge plume of smoke, authorities said.

Multiple blasts were reported around midday in Ontario, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Los Angeles.

Nelly Gutierrez, who lives nearby, told KTLA-TV that windows at her home were blown out by the initial explosion.

“A large amount of fireworks at a house ignited, causing a large structure fire,” the City of Ontario tweeted “Explosions being heard are by fireworks at this time.”

TV news footage showed at least one home burning and a shed and scattered debris also on fire in a large backyard. Smoke was visible for miles around.

Firefighters managed to free a horse on the property that was trapped against a wall near a pile of burning debris.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

