DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A fireworks malfunction at an event in Dover, New Hampshire, on Sunday ended a Fourth of July show earlier than expected.

About 15 minutes into the display, a six-inch shell failed to launch completely and plummeted back down to the ground, officials said.

The shell then ignited other fireworks and caused an explosion.

There were no reported injuries but spectators were sent home.

