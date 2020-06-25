NEW YORK (WHDH) - A 3-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a fireworks shell that flew through the window of his home in New York.

Cell phone video of the incident shows someone setting off fireworks just after midnight on Wednesday when one of the shells went through the bedroom window.

Those inside the home can be heard screaming as the shell apparently blows apart.

The toddler suffered a laceration to his bicep, along with first- and second-degree burns, police said.

Family members took him to the hospital, where he received stitches.

An investigation into this incident remains ongoing.

