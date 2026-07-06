BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to a number of shootings in the city over the July 4 holiday weekend, including an incident in which fireworks were shot at officers, injuring several individuals.

On July 4, six officers were injured and 13 people were shot, two fatally, across five different scenes in Roxbury and Dorchester.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said of the violence, “Large amounts of people, fireworks, firearms, and alcohol are a bad combination. That’s what you saw around these events.”

On George Street, six people were shot and one was killed.

On Blue Hill Avenue, four people were shot, one fatally.

One person was shot at scenes on Fayson Street, Horadan Way, and Draper Street.

District Attorney Kevin Hayden called on the community to help curb the violence.

“Every success that we’ve had in the city to overcome violence and spats of violence has happened because, not just because of law enforcement’s efforts, but the help of our community and community support,” Hayden said.

Mayor Michelle Wu said she knows plenty still needs to happen to make the city as safe as it can be.

“We will not be satisfied until there is no violence in the city of Boston,” she said. “We know that there is always more work to do.”

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