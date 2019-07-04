Fireworks Spectacular spectators take in the views from the Charles River

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thousands of people will be taking in the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular from the banks of the Esplanade, a select few will have the opportunity to take in the spectacle from the water itself.

Boats started filling up the Charles River Thursday afternoon to grab what they call the best seats in the house.

“Unbelievable,” Todd Marcotte said sitting atop a pink flamingo float. “There is no view or anything like seeing Boston from the harbor. You’re coming up the Charles River and just seeing the beautiful sights.”

“This is my 26th year in a row coming up the Charles through the locks to see the fireworks,” Shawn Sevoian said.

For some, it is a tradition. For other’s this experience is a first.

“I have been living in Charlestown for eight years but this is the first time I have actually been up here to do this,” Roxy Sylvester said.

As boaters anchored up and tied up their vessels, they said they would not have it any other way.

“It’s much cooler with the nice breeze. Obviously not all sandwiched and packed in, Gary Rubin said as he enjoyed, “grilling, good drinking and good company.”

As the main event draws closer, many boaters say they are excited to see the show from such a scenic spot.

“You’re on the water. They’re in your face,” Marcotte said. “When you can feel the fireworks. You’re close enough.”

