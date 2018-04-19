BOSTON (WHDH) - Those looking to grab lunch Thursday can do so for free at the Wahlburgers food truck unveiling.

The Wahlberg family will open the food truck from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the South Bay Center in Dorchester.

The first 100 customers will get a free lunch, with additional special meals available for $5.

Wahlberg family members, along with Wahlburgers CEO Rick Vanzura, will also talk about an additional Wahlburgers restaurant opening in the South Bay Center later this year.

