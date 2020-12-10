First adolescents receive Cambridge-based Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine as part of study

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The first adolescent participants have been dosed with Cambridge-based Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 is being conducted in collaboration with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“We are pleased to begin this Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273 in healthy adolescents in the U.S. Our goal is to generate data in the spring of 2021 that will support the use of mRNA-1273 in adolescents in advance of the 2021 school year,” said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. “We are encouraged by the interim and primary analyses of the Phase 3 COVE study in adults ages 18 and above and this adolescent study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population. We hope we will be able to provide a safe vaccine to provide protection to adolescents so they can return to school in a normal setting.”

The randomized, controlled study will evaluate the safety, reactogenicity and immunogenicity of two vaccinations of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart.

Moderna intends to enroll 3,000 adolescent participants in the United States between the ages of 12 and 18.

