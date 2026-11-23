QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Elysian Cannabis in Quincy opened the first authorized drive-thru window at a dispensary in the state Monday morning at 9.

Last week, the state’s Cannabis Control Commission voted unanimously to allow retailers to have drive-thrus. The dispensary is the first to get approval from the commission.

“It’s going to allow a level of accessibility to our customers that they have not been able to experience at a dispensary,” Julia Crawford, GM of Elysian Cannabis, said. “We are very much looking forward to serving our senior community, serving people that have less mobility. Especially as the winter comes along, we can avoid quite a few slip and falls with a drive-thru.”

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